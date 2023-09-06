The Washington Park District and Washington Chamber of Commerce held a “net” cutting to celebrate the grand opening of the Paul Kinsinger, M.D. Memorial Pickleball Courts in Washington Park on August 20, 2023.
The pickleball courts are now open for play at 815 Lincoln Street, Washington, IL, from sunrise to sunset on a first come first serve basis. The new pickleball courts in Washington are a true picture of community involvement. The idea came about almost two years ago. Amy Kinsinger, widow of Dr. Paul Kinsinger, and a pickleball enthusiast, was not only an integral part of the planning of the project, but also played a significant role in the fundraising for the project. As the project became public, Jim Buester joined the team working to make pickleball courts a reality in Washington. The project was funded 80 percent through private donations, a huge community accomplishment.
Donors of the project include Washington Community Bank, Phil and Margi Adams, Jim and Stacy Beuster, Jeff Pulfer, Washington Rotary Club, Gordon and Jean Ann Honegger, the Morgenstern family and Amy Ackerman Kinsinger. There were also matching funds through the Caterpillar Foundation.
Dr. Paul Kinsinger (1957-2016) grew up in Washington and was a beloved family physician in Washington for 25 years. He was passionate about bringing recreational opportunities to the community. He liked playing tennis and ping pong with family, so they know he would have enjoyed pickleball. His wife Amy and their children, Allison and Adam, dedicate these pickleball courts in his memory.
“I told Brian, if we build it, they will come,” said Amy Kinsinger.
“And they have! They have only been open a short time, and already, we have come by, and all four courts are full with people waiting to play,” echoed Brian Tibbs, Executive Director, Washington Park District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.