Which Craft? Charcuterie Boards
Washington District Library will host Which Craft? Charcuterie Boards, on Thursday, April 28 at 6:30 p.m. in the Main Library. What is charcuterie? How do you say it? Join Erin to learn about it and most importantly...tasting! Adults can register by stopping in or calling the library at 309-444-2241.
Craft Connection
Washington District Library will host Craft Connection on Wednesday, May 11 at 6:30 p.m. in the Main Library. Have a surplus of craft supplies? Want to meet and connect with other crafters in the area? You can bring a craft to work on, make a braided bookmark craft with supplies provided by the library, and swap or giveaway your extra supplies with other local crafters! Adults 18+
