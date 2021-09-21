Washington Town and Country Gardeners invite you to learn about “Bees in your Backyard” at their meeting on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Fellowship Hall at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1209 Kingsbury Road, in Washington.
Trudy Yazujian began keeping bees in 2016. As she began planting for the honey bees, she noticed a variety of other bees were also drawn to the nectar and pollen she cultivated for honey bees. This sparked a desire to learn and know more about all varieties of bees she found in her backyard. Fellow Master Gardener Ella Maxwell was interested in pollinators as well, and together their love of all bees led to the development of a program highlighting not only the European honey bee, but the native bees of central Illinois as well.
All are welcome to attend the meeting and to learn more about bees and pollinators.
