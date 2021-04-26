The Washington Chamber is seeking nominations for the Good Neighbor Award which recognizes a person or couple who resides in Washington and is a shining example of a “good neighbor” by devoting their time, skills and energies to helping their fellow residents. Specific examples and details are required for consideration.
The Good Neighbor Award will be announced and presented at one of the Chamber summer-long events.
Please contact the Washington Chamber of Commerce for a nomination form at info@washingtoncoc.com.
