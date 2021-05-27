If you scroll through the Central Intermediate Track and Field School records, you’ll find one last name listed several times.
In 1990, Jesse Glaub was part of the 4x200 meter relay with Tim Danz, Luke Lathrop, Brett and Newman that holds the record with a time of 1:48.6. Then in 1991, Glaub set the seventh-grade record for the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.4. He also set the seventh-grade record for discus with a throw of 136’ 10” and the eighth-grade record with a throw of 155’ 7”.
When he joined the track team as a sixth grader, Jesse only expected to run. However, his coach, Joe Snyder, needed some athletes for the field events. Jesse tried the shot put but didn’t like it. Then he tried throwing discus.
“It came very naturally to me,” he recalls. “I was able to throw farther than anyone else and I enjoyed it.”
Jesse loved to sprint and was good at it, as the school records show. He also made it to State in three running events in both seventh and eighth grade. But throwing discus became the event he enjoyed most.
“It just shows that you should be willing to try new things,” he said. “You never know what you’ll be good at.”
In addition to setting seventh and eighth grade school records for discus that have lasted 30 years, Jesse won State his seventh-grade year and took second his eighth-grade year.
Now flashforward to 2019. Jesse’s sixth grade daughter was a student at Central and able to join the track team. Gracie knew exactly what she wanted to do. She wanted to throw discus just like her dad.
“I wanted to beat his records,” she said with a laugh.
“She told me she’d make it to State as a sixth grader because I didn’t,” Jesse said. “And she did.”
Like her father, Gracie found that she was a natural discus thrower. But she had another advantage, too.
“My dad taught me everything I needed to know,” she said.
Gracie’s years doing track and field in middle school were impacted by Covid. Sixth grade was her last normal season. Her seventh-grade season was canceled before it ever began. Her eighth-grade season stopped at Sectionals, with the IESA deciding not to host a State meet this year at the middle school level.
“I wanted to go to State all three years but that didn’t happen,” she said.
Still, Gracie enjoyed going to Sectionals this year where the other competitors recognized her as the “the girl who can throw 92 feet”.
Since she couldn’t compete at State, she took satisfaction in the fact that not only did she out throw the girls, she out threw quite a few of the boys competing at Sectionals as well.
Jesse thinks their friendly rivalry pushed Gracie to do her best and Gracie agrees that it motivated her to work harder.
“After I made it to State in sixth grade, he kept teasing me that I just had to set two school records to beat him,” Gracie said.
At the end of the season, Gracie found out that like her dad, she had set the record for both seventh grade discus with a throw of 79’ 11’’ and eighth grade discus with a throw of 92’ 4.5”. She even set the seventh-grade record as a sixth grader.
Jesse wasn’t surprised. “I knew she’d be good,” he said. “But she really stood out. She never lost once this season. She was really dedicated.”
There was one surprise in store for the Glaub family, however, as they reviewed the school records.
There on the list is one more name that ends in Glaub: Kayden Glaub set the eighth-grade record for long jump with a jump of 14’ 5.5” back in 2018.
“It was so exciting,” Kayden, now a junior at the high school, said. “My mom printed the list out so we could see my dad’s and Gracie’s records and then she said, ‘Look, it’s your name!’”
Kayden loves doing the long jump and has continued to jump at the high school level, but had no idea she held a middle school record.
When Kayden joined the CIS track team, Jesse wanted her to try the discus but it interfered with long jump at the meets. Jesse didn’t mind when she focused on jumping instead. Like his wife Morgan, he loves supporting whatever his daughters do, be it softball, basketball, cheer or track.
“I’m there to help them out, whatever they want to do,” he said. “I’m 100 percent there for them.”
And it seems like Kayden made a wise decision, finding her own way to get her name in the record books.
Kayden laughed, “I started a new Glaub family tradition by getting the long jump record.”
Only time will tell if Jesse’s daughters can hold on to their records as long as their dad has.
