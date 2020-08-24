When Glioblastoma, a form of aggressive brain cancer, took the life of Washington basketball coach Kevin Brown last June, it left a big void in the hearts of family, friends and the students he left behind.
Soon after his death, the KBStrong foundation decided they would honor their friend and colleague with a benefit to raise money to help others stricken with this devastating illness.
This year, the second annual BrownFest will take place on Saturday, September 5 beginning at 9 a.m. at Five Points in Washington.
During the outside event, there will be a 5K run/walk, bags tournament, auctions and raffles, as well as food and beverage carts. There will also be live music from the Craig Gerdes Band at 1:30 p.m., followed by the Dan Hubbard Band at 4 p.m., and the Stone Cold Cowboys will take the stage at 7 p.m. and play until 11:30 p.m.
BrownFest is hosted by the KBStrong foundation board, former players and students of the Hall of Fame high school basketball coach.
The idea is to raise awareness and funds to fight brain cancer, specifically Glioblastoma. All proceeds go towards funding University of Illinois College of Medicine (glioblastoma research) and to Warrior fund recipients.
For more information, go to the group’s Facebook page, KBstrong-Fighting the Fight.
