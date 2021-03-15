Wondering when your next Washington Park District brochure is coming? Though they are a few weeks behind schedule, plans are in place to mail the traditional 2021 Summer Brochures the week of April 19 to all Washington residents. This printed program guide offers class, events, camps and more offered from May to August, with registration beginning Monday, April 26.
Please check out the District website at www.washingtonparkdistrict.com for a digital, online version around that time and social media sites for additional updates.
For any questions please contact Matt Suellentrop at the Washington Park District at matts@washingtonparkdistrict.com or 309-444-9413.
