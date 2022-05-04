The Town and Country Gardeners will sponsor their annual spring plant sale on Saturday, May 7, 8 - 11 a.m. in front of the Martin Financial office on the Washington Square.
Perennials, herbs, specialty plants and garden decor will be offered. New this year will be a “Make and Take” area for children or adults who want to choose a succulent or other small plant to create a container (provided). These would make great Mother’s Day gifts for moms or grandmothers. “Make and Take” items will be offered for a donation. Proceeds from the annual sale are used for plantings around Washington Square, and for the flowers and winter greenery in the Five Points containers.
In case of storms, the sale will be held May 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.