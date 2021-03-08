Supportive Living of Washington is now allowing family members to visit residents of the community. The visits come with several rules, procedures and protocols, as the health and safety of residents, staff and the community remain a top priority.
While cleanliness and infection control have always been routine, extra procedures – including the use of personal protection equipment (PPE) and staggering appointments to maintain social distancing – are now in place.
“We used the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Reopening Guidelines. We sent our attestation to the Ombudsman, IDPH, and the local Health Dept and moved to Phase 2,” said Residential Services Director Amy Itschner. “We had no positives for 14 days, are well staffed, plenty of PPE, good infection control measures, and case status in our community is down.”
This has led to a change in virtually everything in the community – for the better.
“Everyone is extremely excited,” said Itschner. “The mood has shifted; residents and staff are more relaxed, smiling and enjoying each other’s company, as well as their loved ones.”
Notes about visits
- Please call the office at 309-444-3641 to set up a time to visit
- Appointments are available Monday – Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., and Saturday – Sunday from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. and 2: 00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- Visits are limited to 45 minutes, two people from the same household
- Potential visitors must do a phone prescreen 24 hours prior to their scheduled visit
- Visitors should call when they arrive, prior to entering the building, at which time the staff will make sure that everything has been property disinfected
- Visitors need to wear a mask and maintain proper social distancing throughout their visit
In the near future, the hope is to allow visitors even more access to their loved ones.
“We will move to Phase 3 on March 4 and will be able to provide the option of visiting in the resident’s apartment as long as we continue to meet the criteria,” said Itschner. “The processes and limitations will be the exact same as outlined above, though length will be increased to two hours and we would ask that visitors go directly to the apartment and avoid use of the elevator when residents are using it. This allowance is specific to Assisted Living/Supportive Living level of care.”
Anyone exhibiting any signs of illness, any respiratory symptoms, or has been in contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 will not be allowed to enter the building.
Please visit the Supportive Living of Washington Facebook page for additional updates and instructions at https://www.facebook.com/CHSupportiveLivingOfWashington.
