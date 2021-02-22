Five Points Washington will host a variety of socially distant upcoming events including their Eat, Drink and Be Married Bridal Showcase, Trivia Night, Princess Ball, and Spring It On Outdoor Market. Events will feature limited capacity and enhanced sanitation procedures for public safety. Select events will feature hybrid options combining an in-person and virtual experience.
On Saturday, March 13, from noon to 3 p.m., Five Points Washington will host their annual Eat, Drink, and Be Married Bridal Showcase. This one-stop planning experience is designed to help couples find all services needed for their wedding day. Couples and wedding parties can meet with over 30 vendors specializing in wedding design, décor, floral, photography, videography, entertainment services, catering and more. Attendees have the chance to win door prizes and exclusive offers. Attendance is free, but to limit crowd size participants must pre-register for a time slot for noon, 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. Five Points Washington and participating vendors will clean and sanitize stations between sessions. Guests may also meet virtually with participating vendors.
Live@Five Points is hosting Trivia Night on Friday, March 26, starting at 6 p.m. This event is for participants age 21 and up and will feature game-show style categories. Individuals or teams of six can test their wits with game show style categories. Tickets are $10 for individuals or $50 for a team of six. This hybrid event will allow teams to participate either in person or virtually. Funds raised will help purchase equipment upgrades for outdoor events, allowing Five Points Washington to host free community-based concerts.
On Sunday, April 25, 2021, Five Points Washington is hosting their annual Princess Ball starting at 1 p.m. Featured princesses include Rapunzel and The Bayou Princess, as portrayed by A Royal Remembrance. Ticket holders are encouraged to dress up like their favorite prince or princess. Ticket holders will receive a royal dessert, punch, story time, interactive dance party and more.
Tickets for this event are $20 for general admission. Special VIP Experience tickets are available for $50. VIP tickets include a special art workshop hosted by Art At The Bodega, a professional photo with the princesses courtesy of Shelby Photography, an autographs from participating princesses. VIP tickets are only available for children.
Five Points Washington is also hosting a series of outdoor vendor fairs on Sunday’s leading up to Mother’s Day. The inaugural Spring It On Outdoor Market will take place in south parking lot of Five Points Washington on April 18, April 25 and May 2 from 1-5 p.m. This event is free to the public and will feature live music, food trucks, fresh produce and shopping from various craft vendors and businesses. Vendors may contact Five Points Washington for a vendor application. Tickets information for all events can be found at www.fivepointswashington.org/events.
Five Points Washington opened in 2007 and is a self-sustaining, not-for-profit complex that uses fitness center user fees, rental revenue, and event admission sales to finance day-to-day operations. In addition to its new outdoor event space, the facility houses a 1,000-seat performing arts center, event/banquet/meeting rooms, a fitness center/gym and an aquatics center.
For more information, call Five Points Washington at (309) 444-8222 or visit FivePointsWashington.org.
