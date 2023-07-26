The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay has made public the names of undergraduate students receiving semester honors or high honors for spring 2023 semester academic achievement. Among those students is Rachel Rude of Washington, Illinois, who earned semester honors.
Students who earn a 4.0 grade point average, which represents all “A” grades, receive highest honors. High honors go to students earning 3.99 to 3.75 grade point averages. Honors are given to students earning 3.74 to 3.50 grade point averages. All were full-time students in the spring term, earning 12 or more credits of graded coursework. This list includes students attending all four UW-Green Bay campuses (Green Bay, Marinette, Manitowoc and Sheboygan).
