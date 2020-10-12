Washington Fire Department is among 88 Illinois fire departments throughout Illinois that will share over $87,000 through Illinois American Water’s 2020 Firefighter Grant Program. Since the program was created in 2010, over 680 grants totaling over $668,000 have been awarded to fire and emergency organizations across Illinois.
“We know how important water is in protecting homes and businesses. We also understand the impact of the pandemic on our first responders. This is why we approved every grant we received in full this year, supporting our local heroes in a meaningful way,” said Justin Ladner, Illinois American Water President. “Some of the departments will use the grant funds for pandemic-related needs, while others will allocate the funds for communication tools, extraction equipment, training resources, and more.”
Illinois American Water’s Firefighter Grant Program awards grants to support firefighter needs such as personal protective gear, communications equipment, firefighting tools, water handling equipment, training materials and classroom programs. To view the list of fire departments receiving grants across the state, please visit the News section of Illinois American Water’s website at www.illinoisamwater.com.
The firefighter grants were announced in conjunction with National Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 4 – 10, 2020, to raise awareness about the importance of fire prevention and emergency planning. This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme was “Serve Up Fire Prevention Safety in the Kitchen!”. It educated about the importance of staying safe in the kitchen. Unattended cooking is the leading cause of home fires. Learn more at www.nfpa.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.