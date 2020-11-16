Nicole Miller, the local Edward Jones financial advisor, is supporting the local Toys for Tots program by using her office as a drop-off location for this year's toy drive.
Local residents may help needy children in the area by bringing in a new, unwrapped toy to the office, located at 310 Peoria St, during regular business hours now through December 1. Monetary gifts cannot be accepted.
"With the holiday season around the corner, we are all getting ready for the festivities," Nicole Miller said. "And as this is the season of giving, now is a great time to remember the less fortunate in our community."
