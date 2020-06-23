Eureka Public Library is now offering the TumbleBook Library to patrons. TumbleBook Library is a curated database of e-books for children in grades kindergarten through six. The database contains a range of story books, read alongs, graphic novels and more. TumbleBooks are created from existing picture books which the company licensed from children's book publishers and converted to the TumbleBook format.
For more information, please check out the online children's resources at www.eurekapl.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.