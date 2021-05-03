On April 29, 2021, at a special board meeting, the Central School District 51 Board of Education recognized Sarah Tellefeson for her years of service as a Board member. The Board and administration extended their appreciation for her visionary leadership and service to the District.
Newly elected and incumbent members, Jessica Harvey, Amy Johnson and Matt Rampenthal were sworn in for a four-year term, and the Board elected officers for the 2021-2023 term. Officers include Amy Johnson, President; Dr. Matt Gorman, Vice-President; and Julie Diers, Secretary.
The Board of Education had four seats open for the 2021 election and three individuals ran, leaving a vacant seat that will be filled by appointment by the Board of Education.
Central School District 51 is seeking applicants to fill a vacancy on its Board of Education. Interested individuals should email a letter of interest and a resume to Dale Heidbreder at dheidbreder@central51.net. All materials must be received by May 14, 2021.
To be eligible to serve, a school board member must be a citizen of the United States, at least 18 years of age, a resident of the State of Illinois and Central School District 51 for at least one year, and must be a registered voter.
The applicant selected and appointed by the Board of Education will serve until the next school board election in April of 2023. That seat will then be elected for a two-year term.
