An October filled with events and promotions highlights member appreciation month and the 13th anniversary celebration of Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road.
Rocktober 2020, a ticketed outdoor concert for those 21 and older, takes place October 2 in the south parking lot of Five Points. Sponsored by Trane, the event features Peoria-based cover band Capt. Quirk. Gates open at 6 p.m. with the concert running from 6:30-10:00 p.m. Ticket prices are $5 in advance or $20 for a table of four; tickets cost $7 at the gate. A cash bar and Papa John’s Pizza will be on site. Tickets can be purchased at FivePointsWashington.org/rocktober.
The Rocktober 2020 event is just one of several events and promotions taking place to highlight member appreciation month and the 13th anniversary of Five Points Washington. The multipurpose facility, which opened its doors in October 2007, houses an outdoor event space, a 1,020-seat performing arts center, event/banquet/meeting rooms, a fitness center/gym and an aquatics center.
Several other activities are scheduled throughout the month, including three October 3 offerings:
- Five Points group fitness classes launch starting at 7:30 a.m., featuring free shortened sessions of the classes offered, all featuring new music and choreography
- A basketball skills clinic at 11 a.m. for ages nine to 14 ($15 for members and $20 for non-members)
- A Flick ‘n’ Float event with a 5 p.m. showing the Disney movie “Hocus Pocus”(rated PG) in the Five Points Aquatic Center pool (tickets required; $6 per person).
In addition, dietetics intern Rachael Shangraw will give a free presentation on October 6 starting at 6 p.m. entitled, “Say Boo to the Flu: The Power of Food”. She will discuss how diet can be used to boost one’s immune system, sleep better and recover faster as well as what should be avoided.
On October 16, the final event in the Five Points Fridays free acoustic outdoor concert series will take place from 6-9 p.m. with Kyle Rhoney returning with his one-man band Kickin’ & Pickin’. Rhoney presents an eclectic blend of array of folk, rock and bluegrass music on an assortment of instruments, including acoustic guitar, harmonicas, foot-drums and kazoo along with powerful, high-energy vocals.
The month kicks off with a special on annual membership running from October 1 to October 13 which includes the first month of membership for only $13. Other specials take place at various times throughout the month, including discounts on aquatic training sessions, pool rentals, private/semi-private swim lessons (must be current client), personal training packages, one-on-one health coaching packages and all Miller Room and birthday party rentals. In addition, a six-month full membership will be available for purchase October 24 to October 31. A full listing and schedule are available at FivePointsWashington.org.
Drawings will be held at various times during the month for free Five Points Washington services, including a free four-pack of aquatic training sessions, a free health coaching session and a free birthday party package. Registration for the drawing will take place at the front desk in the lobby at Five Points Washington.
Five Points Washington is a self-sustaining, not-for-profit complex that uses fitness center user fees, rental revenue, and event admission sales to finance day-to-day operations.
For more information, call Five Points Washington at (309) 444-8222 or visit FivePointsWashington.org.
