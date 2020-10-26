Since 1938, the agents of WRC, Inc Realtors have been well-known in the Peoria market for delivering unmatched results for their real estate clients. Now the community icon is embarking on a new chapter with its conversion to RE/MAX WRC-Downtown. The company’s agents will be able to leverage national brand recognition and proprietary technology tools to create a superior experience for homebuyers and sellers in the Tri County area.
Mark Helmuth, Managing Broker and local real estate veteran, said the enhanced suite of tools and marketing services offered by RE/MAX, including automated digital marketing and an AI-powered app for lead generation, helped solidify his decision to join the brand.
“The Greater Peoria area is an increasingly competitive market, and I knew aligning with RE/MAX was the best way keep my office’s edge,” Helmuth said. “Our suite of marketing tools for homes has never been better, and leading industry technology will help streamline the real estate process for my agents’ clients. I’m proud to join a brand with a proven track record of productivity and look forward to growing my roster of experienced agents.”
RE/MAX WRC-Downtown serves families within the greater Tri County area and specializes in residential sales, new construction and subdivision development. With more than 82 years of experience serving central Illinois, the brokerage remains one of the longest serving real estate companies in downstate Illinois.
For more information about RE/MAX WRC-Downtown, please visit www.wrcdowntown.com or call 309-444-3121.
About RE/MAX WRC-Downtown
RE/MAX WRC-Downtown is a locally owned and operated, full-service real estate brokerage located in Washington. Founded in 1938 as WRC Inc. Realtors, the brokerage specializes in residential sales, new construction and subdivision development. RE/MAX WRC-Downtown is located at 139 Washington Square. To learn more, please visit https://www.wrcdowntown.com/.
