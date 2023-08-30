Axes & Snaxes After Dark: Murder Mystery
Washington District Library will host Axes & Snaxes After Dark: Murder Mystery on Friday, September 8, 2023, at 5 p.m. in the Main Library. Join fellow lovers of true crime for a mystery, murder, and exorcism at our “pop up” asylum. Costumes are encouraged and a dinner of pizza and snacks will be provided. Ages 18+ can register by stopping into the library or by calling 309-444-2241.
Carle Health Wellmobile
The library will host the Carle Health Wellmobile on Saturday, September 9, 2023, from 9- 11:30 a.m. at the Main Library. There will be free blood pressure tests, cholesterol/blood glucose, pulse oximetry and spirometry screenings. An 8-12 hour fast is required for the blood glucose/cholesterol portion of the screening. It is recommended to drink 16 ounces of water or more before the screenings. Please take prescription medication as prescribed. Ages 18+.
Coffee & Company
The library will host Coffee & Company on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. in the Five Points Miller Room. Have you been feeling isolated? Are you interested in getting out of the house and getting social? Meet new faces and make social connections through fun games and activities. Donuts and drinks provided. Ages 18+.
Guess That Drink!
The library will host Guess That Drink on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. in the Main Library. Have you ever wondered what certain foods taste like in drink form? Look no further! Sample and guess flavors of sodas that are flavored like different foods. Ages 18+ can register by stopping into the library or calling.
