Washington Police at noon today arrested a 16-year-old Peoria resident for communicating a direct threat toward students at Washington Community High School on Sunday, October 24, 2021.
The Washington Police would like to thank the residents that came forward, the FBI, Peoria Public School Safety Department, Dr. Freeman and the Administration at Washington Community High School for assistance in this investigation.
The youth was charged with “Falsely Making a Terrorist Threat”, a class I felony.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.