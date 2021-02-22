Kaitlyn Lytle of Washington has been appointed to the fall semester 2020 academic Dean's List at the University of Dubuque. To be named to the dean's list, a student must earn a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale for that semester.
The University of Dubuque is a private university offering undergraduate, graduate, and theological seminary degrees as well as other educational opportunities with the intention of educating and forming the whole person. Founded in 1852, UD is home to around 2,300 students. Visit www.dbq.edu.
