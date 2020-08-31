Washington, IL— The Washington Chamber of Commerce welcomed Chef’s Catering as a one - star member on August 17, 2020. Chef’s Catering opened their new location at 50 Valley Forge Drive, Washington. Chef Monty Watson is the heart and soul of Chef's Catering. Chef Monty worked as a food supervisor/chef for Bishop's Buffet for twelve years and managed the Cedar Rapids, IA and Peoria, IL Bishop's Buffet during the last six years of his tenure there.
Chef Monty started his own business in 1990 and moved into his current catering facility, "The Caboose and Train Depot" in Washington, IL in 1997. The train contains two kitchens which allows Chef Monty to do multiple caterings at one time.
All of our food is made from scratch. We encourage customers to submit favorite recipes if they so desire. We do have access to recipes from all over the world which allow us to offer a wide variety of menu styles. Only fresh ingredients and spices are used in our recipes. Chef's Catering will provide food for any occasion.
For more information about Chef’s Catering, contact them by email, chefscateringhoi@comcast.net or by phone (309) 444-3805.
Present at the welcome were (L to R): Nicole Miller, Edward Jones; Tina Glidewell, MTCO digiMAX; Nicolas Miller, Chef’s Catering; Kim Hess, Washington Park District; Chef Monty Watson, Chef’s Catering; Dennis Hermann, Alexander-Murray Agency; and Brian Tibbs, Washington Park District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.