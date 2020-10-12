The public is invited to the Town and Country Gardeners’ program on Tuesday, October 27, at 6:30 p.m. in the Five Points Miller Room (formerly Senior Room). Susie Grana Ingram, program coordinator at Peoria Park District’s Forest Park Nature Center and northwest region director of Environmental Education Association of Illinois, will present “Attracting Birds to Your Midwest Landscape”. Central Illinois is home to hundreds of resident and migratory birds throughout the year. Ms. Grana will help learn how to nurture a welcoming haven for a diverse group of birds. She will explain how to attract specific species and how everyone can play a critical role in bird conservation.
The next program will be Tuesday, November 17 at 1:30 p.m., with Amy Morgan of Le Fleur and Bayleigh Rossman of Getz Landscaping presenting “Indoor and Outdoor Holiday Decorating”.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed, and masks will be required. For more information on the club, go to Town and Country Gardeners on Facebook or call 309-657-7528.
