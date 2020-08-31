Washington District Library will distribute craft kits and other activities for kids, teens and adults Thursday, September 3 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the main library. Items will be available in the lobby outside the library front door while supplies last. For further information, please contact the library at 309-444-2241 and/or check the library website, washingtondl.org.
Washington District Library to offer craft kits from main library
