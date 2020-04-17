Kindergarten registration is currently being conducted for the 2020/2021 school year. Your child must be five years of age by September 1, 2020, to be eligible. The registration link can be found at www.central51.net. Please email Mr. Jon Cox, Principal, jcox@central51.net, should you have any questions.
Tentatively, kindergarten screenings will be conducted over two days, May 26, 2020, and May 27, 2020. A link will be provided at a later date that will allow you to sign up for a screening time. Please allow one hour for the screening.
