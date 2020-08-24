American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held Monday, September 14 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Five Points in Washington.  For an appointment call, 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org.  All blood donations are now being tested for Covid-19 antibodies. For more information, please visit redcrossblood.org/antibodytesting.