American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held Monday, September 14 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Five Points in Washington. For an appointment call, 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org. All blood donations are now being tested for Covid-19 antibodies. For more information, please visit redcrossblood.org/antibodytesting.
