Brush pick-up service will begin on Monday, April 20, weather permitting. Brush must be at the curb by 7 a.m. on April 20 to assure pickup. No return trips will be made. City crews will start on the west end of the city (Rolling Meadows) and work east.
Residents within the city limits wishing to use this service must follow these instructions: place the brush (cut ends toward the street) between the curb and gutter and sidewalk or approximately three feet off of the edge of the roadway. Brush piles that do not have cut ends toward the street will be left for the property owner to dispose of at his/her own expense. Branches, limbs or trees greater than four inches in diameter will not be picked up - they will be left for the property owner to dispose of at his/her own expense.
Residents are reminded that the service is offered strictly for yard maintenance purposes. Any abuse of the service such as tree topping, entire hedge removal, etc. resulting in large piles of brush, branches, roots and the like will not be permissible. These large piles will also be left for the property owner to dispose of at his/her own expense. City crews will not enter onto private property in the performance of this service.
