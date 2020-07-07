The City of Washington’s water treatment plant no.1 tower will be undergoing tower maintenance and painting over the next several weeks. The maintenance will include sandblasting, light power washing and painting.
This should last the month of July, depending on weather. During this time the water tower will be out of service.
Water production and demand will be monitored daily and possible water restrictions could be enforced if usage becomes too high. All Washington residents are asked to be mindful of water usage and try to limit the extra usage due to limited water production and lack of extra storage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.