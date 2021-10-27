The Washington Bicentennial Committee has put together another opportunity to purchase T-shirts that serve as a tribute to some of Washington’s most memorable businesses. The committee, established in 2017 in anticipation of the town’s Bicentennial Celebration of 2025, has already held many fundraising activities, including the city-wide block party held at Five Points Washington in 2019, the “Washington Welcomes the Walldogs” celebration on Washington Square in 2020, and multiple trivia nights this year.
The T-shirt fundraiser will offer six different shirts that will take residents back to various eras of town history. This year, five eating establishments will be featured: Unkle Woody’s, Tally Ho, Marshall’s Tavern, Harold’s Hamburgers, and Marci Pizza. Also, a throwback shirt resembling the old Washington High School light blue physical education shirt will be offered. The shirts would make a perfect Christmas gift for any current or former Washingtonian, and net proceeds from the sale will be used for future “Countdown to 2025” Bicentennial events.
The Bicentennial Committee has been working in conjunction with Team Works by Holzhauer Inc. of Washington to design and print the shirts, and sales will take place through their online store. A link to the store can be found at www.washingtonbicentennial.org. Sales will start November 4 and will be open only until November 18 so shirts can be ready for Christmas. All orders must go through the online store.
The Bicentennial Committee graciously thanks the former owners of these businesses and their families for granting permission to offer this special gift to the community. Bicentennial committee members include John Amdall, Sharon Amdall, Wes Blumenshine, Kim Brownfield, Dennis Dingledine, Jennifer Essig, Lada Manier, Leri Slonneger, John Stromberger, Jewel Ward and Kit Zinser.
If you have any questions about this one-time opportunity, please email the Bicentennial Committee at washingtonbicentennial@gmail.com or contact Team Works directly at 745-9924. Don’t miss out!
