Set the date for another great all-you-can-eat breakfast fundraiser hosted by Taylor Masonic Lodge 98 on Saturday, December 18 from 7-10 a.m. The breakfast will be held at the lodge located at 119 N. Wilmor Road (between Walgreens and Acrylic Dreams), and will be $8 per person, $4 for children six to 12 years old, and free for kids under six.
The all-you-can-eat breakfast includes biscuits, gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage, hash browns, fruit cocktail, grits, pancakes (regular or blueberry), french toast, milk, orange juice, coffee or water.
Donations raised at the breakfast go to the following activities: WCHS Scholarships, Eureka HS Scholarship (started by Wm. C. Hobbs lodge), IL Child Identification program supplies, Illinois Masonic Academic Bowl team sponsorship, Eagle Scout recognition items, Masonic Widow fruit baskets (for lodge widows), Masonic Youth Groups (DeMolay, Rainbow Girls, Job's Daughters), Non-Masonic Youth Group team sponsorship, Shriner Children Hospitals, IL Masonic Children Assistance Program, and community events (fall cookout, Easter egg hunt that is open to the public).
