Hopewell Grange will host a craft and vendor fair on Saturday, April 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Grange Hall at 474 Grange Road, Washington. There will also be a raffle with items donated by many local merchants, home baked goods, and a food stand. This will be a good opportunity to shop for Mother’s Day, your spring graduates or to find something new for yourself. For more information or to reserve a table, email trishareed2002@yahoo.com.