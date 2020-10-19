Hopewell Grange invites the community to come out to the hall on Thursday, October 22 and be a part of a long tradition of eating pancakes and sausage. Members of Hopewell Grange have been serving a pancake and sausage supper for more than 60 years and hope to see many of you there.
This event will be drive-thru only, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the Grange Hall, located at 474 Grange Road in Washington. Tickets are $10 each. There will be bulk sausage for sale as well.
Check out the Hopewell Grange Facebook page for more details, including when advance tickets may be purchased.
