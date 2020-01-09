Knit Night
Washington District Library will host a knit night Wednesday, January 8 at 6:30 p.m. in the Main Library. Bring your latest project for a laidback evening of conversation and yarn work. All skill levels welcome - staff will be on hand to offer tips and encouragement. Don't knit? They'll be happy to help you get started!
WDL Book Club
Washington District Library will host a book club Thursday, January 9 at 6:30 p.m. in the Main Library. Join other book lovers to discuss books you choose. Contact the library at 309-444-2241 for information about this month’s title.
ANIME
Washington District Library will host ANIME, Tuesday, January 14 from 6 - 7:30 p.m. in the Main Library. Love anime and manga? Join the club to watch anime, eat ramen and meet other fans!
Pour Painting
Washington District Library will host “Pour Painting” Wednesday, January 15 at 6 p.m. in the Main Library. Learn the simple and fun art of acrylic pour painting! In this beginner-friendly activity they will be making small, one-of-a-kind pieces of art on canvas. This event is for adults (18+) only. Registration required – limited to the first 20 signed up. Call 309-444-2241 to register.
