Blackburn College student Brianna Milich of Washington, IL, has been inducted into the College's chapter of Alpha Chi. A national honor society, Alpha Chi recognizes students who excel academically residing in the top 10% of their junior or senior class and are elected by Blackburn faculty on the basis of academic achievements and character. Brianna and 28 other Blackburn students were celebrated for these exceptional achievements in a virtual ceremony earlier this month. During the same ceremony, Brianna was also inducted into Alpha Psi Omega - a national honor society recognizing outstanding student achievement in theatre production.
Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a private liberal arts college located in Carlinville, IL. One of only nine federally-recognized Work Colleges, Blackburn has the only program in the nation fully managed by students. Balancing academic rigor and experiential learning, each student at Blackburn gains tangible experience and develops critical skills by contributing to their community, all while building a resume and earning their degree. In their 2020 Best Colleges Rankings, U.S. News & World Report recognized Blackburn College as one of the top 10 best Liberal Arts Colleges in the Nation for Social Mobility. The Center for Education & the Workforce at Georgetown University ranked Blackburn as a top performer for Earnings-Price Return - 209% (#1 in IL, #10 in the U.S.) and Net Price (#1 in IL; #11 in the U.S.). Washington Monthly twice ranked Blackburn as the best baccalaureate college in Illinois.
