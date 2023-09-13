Coffee & Company
Washington District Library will host Coffee & Company on Tuesday, September 19 at 10:30 a.m. in the Five Points Miller Room. Have you been feeling isolated? Are you interested in getting out of the house and getting social? Meet new faces and make social connections through fun games and activities. Donuts and drinks provided. Ages 18+.
Guess That Drink!
Washington District Library will host Guess That Drink on Wednesday, September 20 at 6:30 p.m. in the Main Library. Have you ever wondered what certain foods taste like in drink form? Look no further! Sample and guess flavors of sodas that are flavored like different foods. Ages 18+ can register by stopping into the library or calling 309-444-2241.
CrafTEEN
Washington District Library will host a craft event, glow in the dark slime, on Tuesday, September 26 at 6:30 p.m. in the Main Library. Sign up to make a different craft every month! Teens in grades 6-12 can register to sign up by stopping into the library or by calling.
Puzzle Exchange & Giveaway
Washington District Library is hosting a puzzle exchange and giveaway on Thursday, September 28 at 6:30 p.m. in the Main Library. Bring your gently used puzzles to the Main Library for a puzzle exchange! Plan to take home some new-to-you puzzles, as well. Winter is fast approaching, and puzzles are a great indoor activity. Ages 18+.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.