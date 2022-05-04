Cozy Mystery Book Club
Washington District Library will host Cozy Mystery Book Club on Thursday, May 5 at 2 p.m. in the Sunnyland Branch Library. Join the Club to discuss May's book pick, Once Upon a Spine by Kate Carlisle. Adults 18+
Craft Connection
Washington District Library will host Craft Connection on Wednesday, May 11 at 6:30 p.m. in the Main Library. Have a surplus of craft supplies? Want to meet and connect with other crafters in the area? You can bring a craft to work on, make a braided bookmark craft with supplies provided by the library, and swap or give away your extra supplies with other local crafters! Adults 18+
Senior Wellness
Washington District Library will host Senior Wellness each Wednesday for three weeks beginning on May 11 at the Sunnyland Branch Library. Plan to attend each week for a different wellness program aimed for seniors. The May 11 program will be on Senior Nutrition at 10 a.m. The May 18 program will be the UnityPoint Well mobile at 9 a.m. and will include blood pressure, cholesterol/blood glucose, pulse oximetry and spirometry screenings. The May 25 program will offer low-impact exercise at 10 a.m. Ages 55+
The Midnight Society
Washington District Library will host The Midnight Society on Friday, May 13 at 4 p.m. in the Main Library. Celebrate every Friday the 13th at the library with pizza and a scary movie! For teens in grades 6-12.
Coffee & Company
Washington District Library will host Coffee & Company Tuesday, May 17 at 10 a.m. in the Main Library. Have you been feeling isolated? Are you interested in getting out of the house and getting social? Meet new faces and make social connections through fun games and activities. Donuts and drinks are provided. Coffee & Company will meet the third Tuesday of every month at 10 a.m. Adults 18+
Teen Night @ Sunnyland
Washington District Library will host Teen Night on Tuesday, May 17 at 6:30 p.m. in the Sunnyland Branch Library. Come to the library to paint using Spheros! For teens in grades 6-12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.