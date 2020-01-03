Community members who have experienced the death of a family member or friend are invited to register for the GriefShare program held at Crossroads United Methodist Church in Washington. The group is led by people who have personal experience with grief that accompanies the death of a loved one. Those facilitating have received training through Church Initiative’s National GriefShare Facilitating Training Seminar.
This non-denominational program features Christ-centered, biblical teaching that focuses on grief topics associated with the death of a loved one. The DVD seminar features nationally respected grief experts and real-life stories of people followed by group discussion. Past participants have related how helpful the information and discussions were to them. No matter what the cause of your loved one’s death, this is an opportunity to be around others who understand what you are feeling.
GriefShare meets for two hours a week for 13 weeks. The session begins on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Crossroads United Methodist Church, 1420 N. Main Street, Washington. The sessions are held in the library. Please call the church at 309-444-2381 to register or for more information. You can also register online at griefshare.org.
There is a $15 fee to cover cost of the workbooks, but scholarships are available for those unable to pay.
Even though Crossroads sponsors the program, everyone is more than welcome to attend.
