vt Ethan Hoey, Pvt First Class Jacob Ray, Pvt Sean Walsh, and Pvt Robert Witherell, all of Washington, IL, graduated from the United States Marine Corps boot camp at Marine Corps Recruiting Depot (MCRD) San Diego on June 30, 2023.
These men successfully completed 13 weeks of intensive basic training at MCRD San Diego as four of approximately 270 recruits in India Co. While in recruit training, they completed The Crucible, hiking 54 miles over three days with training stations at various intervals to earn the title U.S. Marine and receive the Eagle, Globe, and Anchor insignia.
Following a brief leave, they will report to Camp Pendleton for Infantry Training, then Military Occupation School.
