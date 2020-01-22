More than 2,200 graduates received degrees from Iowa State University. Commencement ceremonies were held December 20 (graduate) and December 21 (undergraduate).
Jose Rosa, professor of marketing, and John and Deborah Ganoe, faculty fellow in the Ivy College of Business, spoke at the graduate ceremony. Alumnus Daniel Houston, chairman, president and CEO of Des Moines-based Principal Financial Group, gave the undergraduate address.
Area students from Washington receiving degrees include:
Ryan Berlett, Bachelor of Science, Family and Consumer Science Education and Studies, Magna Cum Laude
Luke Peters, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering, Magna Cum Laude
Ryan Porch, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.