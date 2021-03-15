Mark your calendars for Friday and Saturday, Sept. 17-18, 2021, for the Washington Community High School Class of ’71 50th reunion. The two-day event will begin with a Friday evening dinner and cash bar on the outdoor patio at Five Points Washington, as well as music from Five Points concert series. Saturday events are still to be determined.
Help ensure a fun and memorable reunion with your attendance; the more the merrier. Please complete interest and contact info available online at www.WaCoHi1971.com, and be sure to join the WCHS Class of 1971 Reunion Facebook page, where reunion information and updates are available.
