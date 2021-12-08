For the third year running, East Peoria resident and 31-year Army Veteran Mike Rodcay has assembled a 17,000 Christmas light display at his residence located at 511 James Parkway, all to benefit the Wounded Warrior Project. In an effort to raise funds for the organization, Rodcay hopes to collect in-kind donations by collecting one penny for every light in the display.
The light display kicks off December 10 and will be on for all to view each night from dusk until 9 p.m. and will run through December. Anyone wishing to donate can do so in person while enjoying the display or by sending donations to Wounded Warriors Light Display, C/O Mike Rodcay, PO Box 92, Washington, IL 61571.
All donations will be forwarded to the Illinois chapter of the Wounded Warrior Project, and a receipt will be available upon request for any donation made.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.