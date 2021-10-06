Washington Fire Department promotes Fire Prevention Week, invites public to open house event

Each year in October the NFPA (National Fire Protection Association) declares a week to be Fire Prevention Week. This year, National Fire Prevention Week is October 3-9. During this week, the Washington Fire Department (WFD) visits various schools to educate students on Fire Safety. The theme this year is “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety”. Students will learn about smoke alarms, the sounds they make and what to do if one goes off. Fire Prevention Week doesn’t just include students, but also parents and citizens of the community.
The NFPA states, “This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme helps people better understand the reasons smoke alarms may sound and provides the know-how to effectively address them. The campaign also addresses special considerations for the deaf and hard of hearing, along with information about carbon monoxide alarms.”
The Washington Fire Department would also like to invite everyone to its Open House event on October 10, 2021 from 1-3 p.m. at the fire station, 200 N Wilmor Rd in Washington. WFD is always recruiting volunteers to serve their community. Go to wfd.social/volunteer to learn more and apply. You can also find WFD on Facebook, Instagram and Youtube. Visit the WFD website at washingtonFD.com.
