Friends of Washington Library (FoWL) will meet on Tuesday, April 13 at 6:30 p.m. in the Five Points banquet room C.  The membership will vote on support for library needs and projects such as the summer reading program, adult programs, young adult event supplies, and teen activities.  The FoWL will also discuss having a fall book sale.  Attendees of the April 13 meeting should wear masks and practice physical distancing.  Friends of Washington Library information can be obtained by calling 444-7621 or on the Washington District Library website under the “About Us” link. 