Hopewell Grange is once again making plans to hold its annual Pancake and Sausage Supper as it has since the early 1950’s. This year the supper will be held on Thursday, October 28, from 4:30 to 8:00 p.m. at the Grange Hall, 474 Grange Road, Washington. Tickets are $10 for adults and may be purchased in advance from Hopewell Grange members or at the door.
This community event features sausage prepared by Raber’s from a special Grange recipe, sauerkraut with pork cooked all day for the best flavor, and chunky applesauce served family style, along with the pancakes. Raber staff will cook the sausage on site, and guests will be able to choose to dine in or carry out their meals. Also, fresh bulk and link sausage will be available for sale at the hall the day of the supper.
