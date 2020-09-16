Cullinan Properties, Ltd. and The Levee District are partnering with The City of East Peoria and Fondulac District Library to host a pet supply drive in support of two local nonprofit pet rescue organizations. The drive, which runs through September 30, will benefit TAPS No-Kill Animal Shelter and The A.R.K. Humane Society.

Individuals can drop off donations in the East Peoria Civic Complex lobby at 401 W Washington St. Donation hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There, donors can also enter a raffle to win a $25 gift card to The Levee District retailer or restaurant of their choice. One winner will be chosen each week.

Items requested by the organizations include:

- Canned kitten, cat and dog food

- Dry puppy food

- Dry cat and kitten food (Natural Balance, Nutro, Science Diet & Purina One)

- Specialty dry foods for special needs animals (grain free food, lamb and rice food)

- Clay cat litter

- Dog collars and harnesses

- Dog chew bones

- Dog toys

- Dog and cat treats

- Toilet paper

- Paper towels

- Bleach

- Laundry detergent

- Hand sanitizer

- Toilet bowl cleaner

- Clorox wipes

- Lysol disinfectant spray

- Garbage bags (13 gallon and 30 gallon with drawstrings, kitchen, heavy duty)

- Fabuloso

- Light bulbs

- Copy paper

- HP564 ink cartridges (black or tri-color)

- Legal pads

- Three-tab manila file folders

- 9 x 12 manila clasp envelopes