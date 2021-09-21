Fall Storytime
Washington District Library's fall story time session will begin on September 22 and run through November 19 at the main library. Fall Storytime is nine weeks of stories, songs, rhymes, crafts and weekly themed fun for your littles that promotes listening skills and a love of books. Story times for different age groups are available on a variety of days and times. For more details, please visit the library's website at washingtondl.org or call the library at 309-444-2241.
CrafTEEN
Washington District Library will host CrafTEEN, a new monthly program for teens, on Tuesday, September 28 at 6:30 p.m. at the main library. For September, participants will be making Birch Tree Paintings. Teens in grades six through 12 can register by stopping in or calling the library at 309-444-2241.
Book Scouts kick-off
Washington District Library will be hosting a kick-off event for their new program, Book Scouts, on Monday, September 27th at 4 p.m. at the main library. Book Scouts is a reading challenge for kids ages nine through 14. They will be able to read and complete activities in their free time to unlock badges and earn prizes. The group will meet to discuss their books and do fun activities once per quarter. Call the library at 309-444-2241 to register.
