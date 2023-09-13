For over 60 years, the Washington Township United Fund (WTUF) has been dedicated to enhancing the lives of residents in Washington through annual WCHS scholarships and funding support for a variety of local organizations.
“Washington Township United Fund has supported Moms Who Care for three years,” said Sandy Tunnell of Moms Who Care. “Because of their continuing donations, we have been able to purchase school apparel and other needs for our students every year. It truly makes a difference in their lives.”
In addition to Moms Who Care, WTUF continues to support other local organizations, including W.H.I.P, Eagle Scouts, the Washington Park District, NTRA and Snackpac.
“With the support from the Washington Township United Fund and others in this community, the Snackpac program packed and delivered 12,600 Snackpacs this past school term,” said Nancy Hodges of Washington Snackpac. “Together we are making a difference in the lives of hungry children–right here in this community.”
WTUF is able to provide funding to these organizations primarily through its annual campaign mailing, which will be sent out in the coming week to local businesses and households.
With the mission of “For our Community, From our Community,” WTUF’s independent status allows it to distribute all funding directly to Washington-specific service organizations.
“The money that’s raised supports children and families to improve their quality of life through these different organizations,” said Eric Obalil, WTUF director.
To learn more about WTUF’s rich history, volunteer board and the types of non-profit organizations it supports, please visit www.washingtonfund.org. Year-round donations can also be made through WTUF’s website to keep their programs thriving.
