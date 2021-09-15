Five Points Washington will host a Fall Outdoor Market from noon-4 p.m. on Sunday, September 19 in the south parking lot near the Live @ Five sign entrance. It will feature over 40 craft and food vendors, food trucks, a cash bar, balloon artist, face painting and much more.
The Fall Outdoor Market will also be hosting the Paint the Path Fundraiser on September 19. Paint the Path is a fundraiser to benefit BRIDGE Education Foundation. BRIDGE supports the students and faculty of WCHS #308 by providing grants, scholarships and educational activities to benefit all students at all levels of academic performance. Each square costs $10 to purchase and comes with all the supplies you need to paint your square. Check-in is at the BRIDGE Foundation booth at the Fall Outdoor Market.
Barnyard Discoveries mobile petting zoo will be attending as well. The mobile farm experience provides a rare opportunity to learn about the importance of farming while enjoying a truly interactive experience for all the senses. The mobile farm features a fully enclosed, handicap accessible trailer filled with a variety of animals and interactive learning tools. Farm facts are posted about each animal in the exhibit along with explanations of all types of farming methods. Visitors will not only make important connections between agriculture and contemporary consumer products but begin to understand the continued impact of farming on American life.
There will be live music featuring The Tangents. The Tangents are an acoustic duet originating from Springfield known for their eclectic sound and crowd interaction. They travel all over playing different genres and original music.
Nitsch Theatre Arts, Singapella, will be performing during the band break from 2:00-2:30 p.m. They will be performing hits of the decade acapella style.
Five Points Washington is a self-sustaining, not-for-profit complex that uses fitness center user fees, rental revenue and event admission sales to finance day-to-day operations. Opened in 2007, the facility houses a 1,020-seat performing arts center, event/banquet/meeting rooms, a fitness center/gym, an aquatics center and a new outdoor event space.
The next Fall Outdoor Market events are scheduled for September 26 and October 3. A full listing of events is available on the Live at Five PointsFacebook page or by visiting FivePointsWashington.org/events. For more information, call (309) 444-8222.
