Washington District Library’s main branch, located at 380 N Wilmor, will be closed for renovations beginning March 31. Renovations include replacing flooring, paint and furniture, as well as reconfiguring the library space. Renderings of the planned changes are now available to view at the Main Library, as well as on the library’s website at wwww.washingtondl.org.
The branch library at 16 Washington Plaza will remain open and offer most services while the main library is closed. The Branch Library will be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from noon to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ebooks will remain available through the library’s website, and patrons are encouraged to make use of area libraries as well.
For more information on service changes, area libraries and the renovation timeline, please visit WDL’s website at www.washingtondl.org. Questions can be directed to the main library at 309.444.2241, the branch library at 309.745.3023, or questions@washingtondl.org.
