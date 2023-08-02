August teen book club meeting
Calling all readers ages 13 - 18! Eureka Public Library’s new Teen Book Club just launched this summer. All area teens are invited to join EPLD librarian Debra Blunier to chat about some great YA reads on Thursday, August 10 at 3 p.m. in the library’s outdoor pavilion. Find more info on the library website https://www.eurekapl.org.
Mystery Book Club August meeting
Join the Monday Morning Mystery Book Club hosted by the library to help solve crimes of mystery, mayhem, and murder. The book club meets on the second Monday of each month to explore different themes and authors within the mystery and suspense genres. For the next meeting on Monday, August 14 at 10 a.m., the club will be discussing the mysteries they have been reading lately. For more information, contact the library at 309-467-2922.
Dividing Perennials Master Gardener program
U of I Extension Master Gardener Gretchen Strauch will be at the library to talk about when the best time is to divide perennials and how often. Spring is generally the best time, but some should be done in the late spring, summer, and even fall. You can start planning when you can see what your perennials look like now and which ones need to be divided. This free program will be held on Monday, August 14 at 6 p.m. Registration is required before 4 p.m. on Friday, August 11 at the adult circulation desk or by calling the library. For more information, visit the library website.
Of Wind and Sky: Illinois Author Marguerite Henry and the Wild Ponies of Chincoteague Island program
The library is thrilled to host Illinois Humanities Road Scholar, Jamie Poorman, to explore the life and legacy of Illinois author and pony-lover, Marguerite Henry, on Thursday, August 17 at 6 p.m. Registration for this free program is required before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, August 15. Sign up at the adult circulation desk or by calling the library.
