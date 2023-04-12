The Monmouth College track and field teams started their outdoor season at the St. Ambrose Spring Opener on Saturday. The Scots pulled down multiple individual wins and two women's relay wins.
Men
Caleb Toberman (Clifton, Illinois) won the hammer throw at 48.23m with teammate Shane Anderson (Lisle, Illinois) in third at 43.43m. Sam Phillips (Cape Coral, Florida) was third in the javelin at 41.03m.
Monmouth went 1-2 in the 3000m steeplechase. Neo Colter (Geneseo, Illinois) won the event in 10:51.21 with Eli Perry (Mt. Prospect, Illinois) in second with a time of 11:26.26.
Adrian Outlaw (Galesburg, Illinois) was third in the 200m race in 23.18 seconds. Maurice Greene (Galesburg, Illinois) got third in the triple jump at 12.22m. Peter Soutsos (Highland Park, Illinois) was fourth in the 110m hurdles in 19.04 seconds. Reed Bona (Dyersburg, Tennessee) was third in the 400m hurdles in 1:01.02 and fourth in the pole vault at 4.08m. Joey Twardowski (Mark, Illinois) was fourth in the high jump at 1.60m.
The 4x100m relay men's team got second with Bona, Luke Ditsworth (Oquawka, Illinois), Luke Jachimiec (Aurora, Illinois) and Outlaw finishing in 43.25 seconds. The 4x400m relay team of Bona, Patrick Curry (Chicago, Illinois), Eli Newton (Dallas City, Illinois) and Outlaw was second in 3:31.09.
Women
Amanda Dybal (Apex, North Carolina) won the hammer throw at 42.50m just ahead of teammate Maddie Boley (Beecher, Illinois) at 40.08m. Gracie Gibbons (Altona, Illinois) finished fourth at 37.24m. Boley was second in the discus at 42.50m, the fifth best throw in D3 this season, with Dybal in third at 36.65m. Dybal was third in the javelin at 30.00m and Boley was second in the shot put at 12.20 with freshman Kayla Braun (Evansville, Illinois) in fourth at 12.05m.
Ally Clay (Jacksonville, Illinois) won the 100m hurdles in 20.26 seconds.
Delaney Rexroat (Monmouth, Illinois) was second in the pole vault at 2.66m. Alyssa Villarreal (Galesburg, Illinois) finished third in the long jump at 4.92m and fourth in the 100m race at 13.69 seconds. Carina Engst (Bloomington, Illinois) was fourth in the triple jump at 9.94m and Maddie Rusk (Annawan, Illinois) was fourth in the 200m race in 27.72 seconds. Lauren Anderson (Cambridge, Illinois), finished third in the high jump at 1.50m.
The women's 4x100 relay teams finished first and second. The group of Anderson, Villarreal, Ally Celus (Annawan, Illinois) and Rusk finished first in 52.00 seconds. Nicole Hoyer (Montgomery, Illinois), Delaney Rexroat (Monmouth, Illinois), Engst and Bethany Allen (Monmouth, Illinois) were second in 54.27 seconds.
The 4x400m relay team of Hoyer, Engst, Celsius and Skylar Garey (Metamora, Illinois) won the race in 4:39.34.
